Not Available

'Bottled Up: The Battle Over Dublin Dr Pepper' is a new documentary 120 years in the making. Our story details the small town of Dublin, Texas, which was the first place to ever bottle the soft drink Dr Pepper back in 1891. Garnering cult-like status in the 70s by continuing to produce Dr Pepper with pure cane sugar as the soda industry switched to High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), 'Bottled Up' details the events and history leading up to the demise of the relationship between Dublin Dr Pepper and its parent corporation - The Dr Pepper Snapple Group in 2012. With exclusive interviews and footage, Bottled Up provides an insiders look at how this relationship fizzled, and the public outcry that continues to this day.