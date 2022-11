Not Available

Learn how to play slide guitar like blues masters Muddy Waters, Elmore James and Duane Allman with this easy-to-follow course by Fred Sokolow. Using classics such as "Little Red Rooster" and "Sittin' on Top of the World," Sokolow covers techniques for playing slide guitar solo or in a group; playing backup licks, turnarounds and fills in three tunings; playing in any key; and improvising solos in standard and open tunings using blues boxes.