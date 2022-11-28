Not Available

Bottom Position Stand-Ups and Roll-Outs

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    As wrestlers become more sophisticated, the most effective way to get out of the bottom position is from the stand-up. Branch demonstrates the most successful stand-up escapes used by the OSU wrestling team, beginning with the stand-up technique to counter the most common offenses from the top position (spiral rides, under-hooks, 2-on-1 control, and ankle control). Branch then demonstrates several rolls to escape or get a reversal. Also included is instruction on methods for getting out of the flat position as well as several methods for fighting a top man with one or both legs in. This tape is great for converting defense into offense!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images