Bottom Position Stand-Ups and Roll-Outs

As wrestlers become more sophisticated, the most effective way to get out of the bottom position is from the stand-up. Branch demonstrates the most successful stand-up escapes used by the OSU wrestling team, beginning with the stand-up technique to counter the most common offenses from the top position (spiral rides, under-hooks, 2-on-1 control, and ankle control). Branch then demonstrates several rolls to escape or get a reversal. Also included is instruction on methods for getting out of the flat position as well as several methods for fighting a top man with one or both legs in. This tape is great for converting defense into offense!