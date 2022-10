Not Available

Iconic 70’s film star Karen Black passed away in August 2013. In February of that year, Karyn Rachtman introduced Ms. Black to Zach Hill. The two immediately hit it off. Zach had written a part for Karen for a film he was developing and gave her the pages for her scenes. Though she didn’t know how the scenes would fit into the final film, she readily agreed to read her character’s dialog on camera for Zach.