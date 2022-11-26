Bouche d'Ego

Not Available

In a sea of ​​pixels and information, when it rains, the essence of the city moves away from the form and meets in the manholes. Lucas is an empty body, he walks the streets of Paris and absorbs everything he encounters, his senses do not give an exit, they only receive what he observes. In the absolute perdition of his oscillating body, he will find his means of expression, he will recognise his essence in a look, like a manhole which absorbs and absorbs, but which it rejects when it reaches saturation.