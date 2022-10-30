Boucherie Halal

Not Available

A muslim couple opens a butcher shop in Montreal and wishes to successfully integrate into Quebec society. But the butcher's father is an imam who sets up a little mosque in the back room and uses it to spread his fundamentalist views. When he is arrested by the RCMP on suspicions of past terrorist activities, his son, torn between love for his wife and allegiance to his father, gets involved in a plot to free him. Fed up by her husband's unwillingness to stand up to his father's wishes, the butcher's wife leaves to live a more fulfilling life away from the muslim community.