Boudicca: Warrior Queen of Ancient Britain

When you flick through the pages of the history books, there are few women who really stand out amongst their male contemporaries. However, step far enough back in time, to the year 61AD to be precise, and you'll find a Warrior Queen of Ancient Britain, who truly did take on the world. Boudicca or Boadicea, call her what you will, was a remarkable Celt who as leader of the Iceni Tribe, at the time of the Roman occupation of Britain, made a stand against oppression that has never been forgotten. Follow in the great lady's footsteps to the historical landmarks of England's East Anglia on a journey of discovery to find the woman behind the legend.