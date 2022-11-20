Not Available

Bouka is a gifted young teenager. He lives with his parents in a village and forms with them a solid family. His father gives him a traditional education close to nature. Unfortunately this happiness will be troubled by the brutal death of the father…Remained widow, the mother of Bouka will suffer the consequences of a relentless traditional principle. She become the new wife of the nephew of her late husband, Bouka doesn’t accepts this new condition of her mother. He suspects his stepfather to be involved in his father death. He stops to go to school and organize a gang in the forest. In this tormented atmosphere, he develops a mortal hate towards its new "father"…