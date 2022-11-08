Not Available

Three stories from the Shiratsuna Island: **Mikan no Hana Shiratsuna Island is the only remaining island city in Japan, but it is being merged with a city on the opposite shore. Housewife Tomita Misato (Hirosue Ryoko) lives on the island. **Umi no Hoshi Hamasaki Yohei (Ito Atsushi), who was born on Shiratsuna Island, lives in an apartment in the outskirts of Tokyo with his wife Tomomi (Konno Mahiru) and their son Taichi (Igarashi Hinata). **Kumo no Ito Popular artist Kurosaki Hirotaka (Hamada Gaku), who is a native of Shiratsuna Island, goes back to his hometown after seven years.