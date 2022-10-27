Boule & Bill

Buddy is an abandoned young cocker spaniel waiting dejectedly in his cage for a kind, new owner to adopt him. Suddenly, Billy, a little boy whose hair is as red as Buddy's, appears. It's love at first sight and the beginning of a great friendship. But for Billy's parents, this is where the trouble begins. [DistriB Films]
|Marina Foïs
|Maman Boule
|Charles Crombez
|Boule
|Nicolas Vaude
|Voisin du dessous
|Jean-Jacques Domingues
|Le conducteur du camion poubelle
|Géraud Thomas
|Eboueur
|Alain Cerrer
|Eboueur
