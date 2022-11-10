Not Available

Boulevard

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Evil Media Empire

Nolan Mack, a soft-spoken bank employee, undoubtedly loves his wife Joy, though their cavernous empty house only underscores how disconnected they’ve always been from each other. Nolan finds himself drifting from his familiar present-day life in pursuit of lost time after meeting a troubled young man named Leo on his drive home. What begins as an aimless drive down an unfamiliar street turns into a life-altering series of events.

Cast

Robin WilliamsNolan Mack
Roberto AguireLeo
Bob OdenkirkWinston
Kathy BakerJoy
Eléonore HendricksPatty
Giles MattheyEddie

