Bounce: How the Ball Taught the World to Play

Not Available

From Brazilian favelas to dusty Congolese villages, from a neolithic Scottish island and Mayan royal courts to modern English soccer pitches, “Bounce” explores the little-known origins of our favorite sports across the centuries, and traces how a simple invention like the ball has come to stake an unrivaled claim on our passions, our gaming consoles, our money, and our lives. Equal parts science, history and visual essay, “Bounce” removes us from the scandals and commercialism of today's sports world to uncover the true reasons we play ball, helping us reclaim our universal connection to the ball games we love.