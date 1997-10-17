1997

Bounce Ko Gals

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 17th, 1997

Studio

Not Available

Filmed somewhat in documentary style, it follows three girls over the span of one day and night in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. Jonko runs a group of high school girls involved in paid dating, Raku is a street dancer, and Togo was brought up in the US and back in Japan for one year wants to escape to New York. Their contact with the world of talent scouts and yakusa places them in danger.

Cast

Yasue SatoRaku
Jun MurakamiSap
Shin YazawaMaru
Kaori MomoiSaki
Kōji YakushoOshima
Yukiko OkamotoLisa

