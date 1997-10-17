Bounce Ko Gals

Filmed somewhat in documentary style, it follows three girls over the span of one day and night in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. Jonko runs a group of high school girls involved in paid dating, Raku is a street dancer, and Togo was brought up in the US and back in Japan for one year wants to escape to New York. Their contact with the world of talent scouts and yakusa places them in danger.
|Yasue Sato
|Raku
|Jun Murakami
|Sap
|Shin Yazawa
|Maru
|Kaori Momoi
|Saki
|Kōji Yakusho
|Oshima
|Yukiko Okamoto
|Lisa
