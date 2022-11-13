Bound By Desire: Act 2 - Collared And Kept Well

Not Available

A young woman (Casey Calvert) and her best friends (Allie Haze and Teal Conrad) have somehow fallen in love with domineering powerful men who give them every single physical gift they wish. And all they expect in return is complete and utter submission and obedience. It is a world of subs and doms the young ladies find themselves in as they are playtoys for the perverted wants and carnal needs of their whip and flogger handling lovers. How does a young girl like Casey react when her husband wants to see her engage in whip play, bondage and sex with one of his demented friends. Or Allie who now spends her nights being flogged and rode hard in a dungeon. And Teal who is now discovering nothing excites her more than a little whipping before a fucking.