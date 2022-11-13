Bound By Desire: Act 3 - A Property Of Love

Not Available

Casey Calvert and Allie Haze have grown comfortable in their new lives of being submissive sex slave to their dominant husbands Richie Calhoun and Ryan Driller. Spoiled and given everything they want, they are in a world of kinky desires and deliciously wicked dominatrix's Julia Ann and sex toy gimp Logan Pierce. Casey is given any man she finds sexually appealing, Johnny Castle, as a gift by her husband who lives for seeing her pleasured. Now Casey is confronted with the need to return the favor. Into the BDSM world Casey brings her childhood friend Natasha Nice to be shown why love begins with a spank and a swat.