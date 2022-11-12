Bound To The Body

Not Available

This movie is based on a story about different things happening in each person's life. Charlie's life isn't going good because his fiance Kesha is cheating on him with his best friend. Debra is so caught up in her celebrity career that she can't focus on her kids and her babysitter/housekeeper threatens to get custody of her kids. Rachel suspects her husband is cheating on her with someone and finds out it's her best friend! Daz borrows money from Freddie the neighborhood OG and later on he has trouble paying him back!