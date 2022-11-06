Bountiful Summer

Not Available

A gifted artist & progressive filmmaker, Barnet’s lively 1st colour film features a predominantly female cast in a tale of gentle rivalry at work & in love. A lush, colourful, Soviet-era musical featuring peasants & pastoral vistas on a collective farm, it is inevitably overrun with the idealism that saturated the Eastern European musicals of the 1950s. Set immediately after World War II, it is also affected by the Stalinist control of propagandistic public entertainment. Music by German Zhukovsky.