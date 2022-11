Not Available

Takahashi Hideki stars as Muyonosuke, the one-eyed ronin who makes his living as a bounty hunter who is on a never-ending quest to find the man who murdered his father. The usually aloof Muyonosuke, who never would pause to help the common man winds up befriending an orphan boy and a mysterious woman, and getting involved in a feud between two families, but finds out there is a high power behind the curtain who pulls their strings.