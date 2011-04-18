2011

Bounty Hunters

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 18th, 2011

Studio

Not Available

A group of down-on-their-luck bounty hunters hit the jackpot one night when they pick up an informant with a hundred thousand dollar bounty on his head. But their world is turned upside down when a mob boss offers them one million dollars in exchange for the informant. When they refuse, the mafia unleashes a trio of assassins on them who use all of their power to bring the bounty hunters down, and to get their man - dead or alive.

Cast

Trish StratusJules
Frank J. ZupancicRidley
Andrea James LuiRuby
Boomer PhillipsChase Thomson

