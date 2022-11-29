Bourbon & Kentucky: A History Distilled

Not Available

Bourbon and Kentucky: A History Distilled explores how distilling originated in Kentucky with it’s first settlers in 1775, and takes the viewer to the sites of Central Kentucky’s earliest distilling operations. Magnificent portraits and landscapes adorn the production. Original documents relating to Kentucky’s earliest distillers, and pages from Kentucky’s earliest newspapers, such as the LexingtonKentucky Gazette and the Paris Western Citizen document on the screen the progression of whiskey-making to the stage where the best of it was old, smooth, amber in color and known as “Bourbon”. Sponsors include the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Kentucky Educational Television Fund for Independent Production.