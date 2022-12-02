Not Available

Sexual desire brings these men together, and the intense chemistry between them has them edging and 'Bout to Bust.' Director Steve Cruz captures the sexual connection that boils to the surface and over the edge when nine ripped, muscled men get together in heated exchanges. Hairy, bearded studs Adam Ramzi and Tegan Zayne satisfy their uncontrollable erotic urges by exploring every last inch of each other's bodies. Boomer Banks uses his supreme cock to give ginger Jack Vidra one hell of a fucking. Rikk York and Hugo Diaz service each other in an intense, hairy, cumfilled flip flop. Beefy Jacob Taylor has his way with Jonah Fontanta and Derek Deluca in an epic three way. The primal sexual urges on display here will have you 'Bout to Bust' and then shooting your load everywhere.