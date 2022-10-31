Not Available

In the fields, we see them, extended on the grass or grazing peacefully. Large placid beasts that we thought we knew because they are livestock. Lions, gorillas, bears have our attention, but has anyone ever really looked at cows? Asked what they were doing with their days? What do they do when a storm passes? When the sun comes back? What do they think when they stand motionless, seemingly contemplating the void? Do they think? "Bovines" chronicles the true life of a cow: grazing, ruminating, gazing - but also feeling - mooing with grief, or just enjoying an apple…