Not Available

Bow Barracks Forever

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

As the modern world hustles toward never-ending changes, the residents of a small Anglo-Indian community in the lively metropolis of Kolkata try to preserve their unique identity in this moving drama from India. A host of characters, including Emily (Lillete Dubey), her son Bradly (Clayton Rodgers) and the woman he loves, Anne (Neha Dubey) -- who's stuck in an abusive marriage -- deal with personal struggles and pressure to give up their homes.

Cast

Avijit Dutt
Lillete Dubey
Clayton Rodgers
Victor Banerjee
Neha Dubey
Moon Moon Sen

View Full Cast >

Images