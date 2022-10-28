Not Available

Don “Vossie” Vorster is a geeky bunny-hugger with a good heart. About to set off for Stellenbosch University, Vossie’s proud father hands him a box. Inside, he discovers a slightly tatty black bowtie. In a tradition passed down from generation to generation, the eldest son in the Vorster family is given the honour of wearing the bowtie when he finishes high school. Imbued with the courage to stand up for the things he cares about, he’s ready to take on courting the girl of his dreams.