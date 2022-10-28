Not Available

Bow Tie

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Philo Films

Don “Vossie” Vorster is a geeky bunny-hugger with a good heart. About to set off for Stellenbosch University, Vossie’s proud father hands him a box. Inside, he discovers a slightly tatty black bowtie. In a tradition passed down from generation to generation, the eldest son in the Vorster family is given the honour of wearing the bowtie when he finishes high school. Imbued with the courage to stand up for the things he cares about, he’s ready to take on courting the girl of his dreams.

Cast

Leandie du RandtWillemien de la Harpe
Gys de VilliersHerman de la Harpe
Albert MaritzJagter Vorster
Maridi JoosteTamara (uncredited)
Phillip HotzOupa Joop (uncredited)
Robin SmithBlignaut (uncredited)

