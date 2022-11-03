1940

Bowery Boy

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 27th, 1940

Studio

Republic Pictures

Dr. Tom O'Hara takes over a public clinic in New York's desperately poor Bowery section. Boy gangleader Sock Dolan resents Tom's interference in moving Sock's kid brother to a hospital, because Sock blames hospitals for his mother's death. Sock helps racketeer J.R. Mason sell food to the clinic, unaware that Mason sells cheap and often tainted food. When a number of patients, including Sock's brother, become ill from food poisoning, Sock is kidnapped by Mason to keep him silent. Dr. O'Hara must find a way to rescue Sock and stop Mason's contamination of hospital food supplies.

Cast

Dennis O'KeefeDr. Tom O'Hara
Louise CampbellAnne Cleary
Jimmy LydonSock Dolan
Helen VinsonPeggy Winters
Roger PryorJ. R. Mason
Jack CarrFlops

Images