1999

Bowfinger

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 11th, 1999

Studio

Universal Pictures

On the verge of bankruptcy and desperate for his big break, aspiring filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger concocts a crazy plan to make his ultimate dream movie. Rallying a ragtag team that includes a starry-eyed ingenue, a has-been diva and a film studio gofer, he sets out to shoot a blockbuster featuring the biggest star in Hollywood, Kit Ramsey -- only without letting Ramsey know he's in the picture.

Cast

Steve MartinBobby Bowfinger
Eddie MurphyKit Ramsey | Jeffernson 'Jiff' Ramsey
Heather GrahamDaisy
Christine BaranskiCarol
Jamie KennedyDave
Adam Alexi-MalleAfrim

