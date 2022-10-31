Bowfire - Live in Concert

Not Available

Bowfire presents an "All Star Show" of the finest lineup of fiddle and violin virtuosos ever assembled on one stage. It takes its audiences on a musical journey that moves seamlessly from Jazz, Classical, Bluegrass, Celtic, Rock, Gypsy, World and Texas Swing alongside Ottawa Valley and Cape Breton styles, while seamlessly incorporating inspired step and tap dancing and gorgeous vocals. Boasting world class production values, Bowfire's frenetic pace and invigorating rhythms resonate with superb sound, enchanting choreography and dramatic lighting, set design and costumes.Bowfire is a one of a kind theatrical experience which strings together one show-stopping hit after another in a truly unforgettable production of music and magic