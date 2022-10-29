Not Available

Bowls Balls Souls Holes investigates cause-and-effect phenomena less easily traceable, such as quantum entanglement, magnetic fields, global warming, and the production of luck. Creating physical experience that transcends the autonomous object and cinematic medium, filmmaker Mika Rottenberg guides us through elaborately constructed physical and metaphysical environments. All activities converge in a Harlem bingo hall where a sequence of numbers opens mechanic portals into an alternate reality. Here, the relationship of cause and effect obeys bizarre laws and characters linked by invisible forces engage in a parapsychological chain of events. These actions move planets, influence global temperature, and shift architecture.