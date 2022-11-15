Bowser Makes a Movie

Not Available

After quitting school and being fired from every possible job Bowser shocks his parents with an unexpected News Flash. "Mom , Dad, I know what I am going to be, I want to be a porn director". Dad freaks out Mom freaks out and we are all off to a good start. Now all Bowser and his partner in crime need is a simple thing called money. No problem! After mortgaging his parents house, then losing the cash on the train, only to see it pop up on the evening news, the boys go to the mob as the last resort. This is a royal mess. A comedy with more twists and turns then a Chicago Pretzel.