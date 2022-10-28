Not Available

Boxer

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Jimmy Cherian (Babu Antony), a professional boxer, is asked to lose a match so that his competitor Mukherjee Dayal (Nick Mather), a courier for a smuggling ring, could win & go abroad carrying drugs on him. Jimmy refuses, but he is forced to accept defeat & later convicted for manslaughter in a mishap & serves time for 6 years. After getting out, he seeks revenge against crime lord Rajagopalan Thampi (Narendra Prasad), his son Nirmal (Vijay Menon), & Mukherjee, who had also wrecked Jimmy's home.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images