Jimmy Cherian (Babu Antony), a professional boxer, is asked to lose a match so that his competitor Mukherjee Dayal (Nick Mather), a courier for a smuggling ring, could win & go abroad carrying drugs on him. Jimmy refuses, but he is forced to accept defeat & later convicted for manslaughter in a mishap & serves time for 6 years. After getting out, he seeks revenge against crime lord Rajagopalan Thampi (Narendra Prasad), his son Nirmal (Vijay Menon), & Mukherjee, who had also wrecked Jimmy's home.