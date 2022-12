Not Available

Story of a young boxer,Ronny who has achieved the license to life but there are many hurdles to cross,there may have mistakes or the road of no return but the Boxer have to move on. In this film boxing ring is a metaphor for Ronny. Here fight is not for the violence but to feel the tolerance of life. Here every pain and wounds are not for the trophy but to learn the lesson of life from his first love, Jinia.