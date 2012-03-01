It's 1984, and Michael Jackson is king - even in Waihau Bay, New Zealand. Here we meet Boy, an 11-year-old who lives on a farm with his gran, a goat, and his younger brother, Rocky (who thinks he has magic powers). Shortly after Gran leaves for a week, Boy's father, Alamein, appears out of the blue. Having imagined a heroic version of his father during his absence, Boy comes face to face with the real version-an incompetent hoodlum who has returned to find a bag of money he buried years before. This is where the goat enters.
|Te Aho Aho Eketone-Whitu
|Rocky
|Taika Waititi
|Alamein
|Moerangi Tihore
|Dynasty
|Cherilee Martin
|Kelly
|RickyLee Waipuka-Russell
|Chardonnay
|Haze Reweti
|Dallas
