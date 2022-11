Not Available

In 1944, resistance hero Boy Ecury was executed by a German firing squad at the age of 22. In this historical drama, Dundun Ecury, a business man from Aruba, travels to the Netherlands in 1947 to search for his son’s body. Here, he relives the courageous Boy’s tragic history. When Dundun meets Boy’s suspected murderer, he is confronted with a painful revelation and himself. Inspired by Ted Schouten’s book Boy, een Antilliaanse jongen in het Nederlands verzet.