Boy Pick Up: The Movie

There is an underground battle going on in the name of love. The soldiers are all Pikapistas! With pick-up lines as their weapons to woo the gorgeous Neneng B. (Sam Pinto), the war sizzles in the dark corners of the Metro. And there is one undefeated champion among them - BOY PICKUP (Ogie Alcasid)! Legendary, enigmatic, hypnotic, that’s his appeal to most who don’t get what his works penetrate their heart just the same. Despite his underground fame and legend, Boy Pickup lives a normal and solitary life, He works as a pastry chef in Heaven’s Bakeshop, a bakery owned by ANGEL (Solenn Heussaff) and soon Angel feels indebted to Boy while Boy starts to fall for her.