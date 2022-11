Not Available

Welcum to our third installment of Boy Stories. In this collection of jizztastic twink "tails", we find that all different types of chemistry can lead to a phenomenal fuck. From lust at first sight to intimate asscapades with a friend or partner to balling down with the boss man, these semen filled shafting stories all have one thing in common: They're 100% raw! Watch the jimmy-free juniors of Helix Studios in a bareback bonanza you won't soon forget.