Jake: an unsuccessful - yet well endowed - underwear model in L.A, who finds a lucrative new line of work as a platonic escort for women of a certain age. But, just as he finds himself a deep-pocketed "sugar mama" in Barbra, he meets Norah: a stunning and laid back Yoga instructor. As Jake's success blooms, so does his love life; leading him to a crossroad that will change everything.