Take a couple of jiggers of testosterone, add sparks, shake well, and you end up with a fast-paced comedy about gay men spinning gossip, looking fabulous, and keeping their men. Joey, a kept man, has been in a relationship with his Sugar Daddy for 10 years. Rumors abound that his Daddy is leaving him for a younger boy-toy fresh into town. With no skills other than mixing a martini, Joey fears not only losing the man he loves but also the lush lifestyle.