Two silky-smooth producers line up a potential backer (who'll put up half the cash) for a musical review. The catch is that they must find someone else to put up the other half. Enter cigar-smoking cross-dresser "Bumpsie" (Tim Moore), who poses as a wealthy society matron to fool the angel! Features vintage jam sessions with swing drummer Gene Krupa, Big Sid Catlett and his band, The Slam Stewart Trio and The International Jitterbugs.