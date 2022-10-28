Boyce & Hart: The Guys Who Wrote 'Em

Not Available

he remarkable story of the 1960's duo Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart who created the sound of The Monkees, scored hit after hit and inspired a youth movement to lower the voting age. They were actors, activists, singers, songwriters and pop culture icons. The story of their unique partnership is told through their own movies, photographs and personal archives. Narrated by Bobby Hart and featuring commentary from Tommy Boyce, Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork, Kim Fowley and others.