1987

Boyfriends and Girlfriends

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 1987

Studio

Les Films du Losange

Middle-class Parisian suburbs: Blanche and Lea, office worker and student, meet and become friends. Lea is going out with Fabien, but is thinking of leaving him. Blanche falls for Lea's handsome and witty friend Alexandre, but is tongue-tied whenever she meets him. Lea goes on holiday and Blanche, still smitten with the dashing Alexandre, begins to get to get know Fabien. A classic Rohmer moral tale.

Cast

Emmanuelle ChauletBlanche
Eric ViellardFabien
Anne-Laure MeuryAdrienne
François-Eric GendronAlexandre
Sophie RenoirLéa

View Full Cast >

Images