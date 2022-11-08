Not Available

In this light-hearted low-budget comedy, two very different Flemish tween bachelors are best buds. Peter is a responsible professional, who's excited to get his first proper account as copy-writer in a small Belgian publicity firm- for condoms, a product the conservative boss dreads as slightly obscene. Tom however is a dare-all without much sense of decency, who earns his living as process-server and repo-man for a judicial bailiff. In their free time they're nearly inseparable, Tom cheering up his somewhat gloomy realistic friend and urging him to take silly risks during a weekend at the seaside and even cheat on his steady girlfriend. When the graphics department refuses to execute Peters idea for the condom campaign without a live male model, only Tom is pleasantly mad enough to pose stark-naked.