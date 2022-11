Not Available

The long-awaited sequel to Boys Briefs, the successful compilation of six outstanding short films about gay first love. Hosted by DANNY ROBERTS, star of MTV's THE REAL WORLD NEW ORLEANS. Films included are: Doors Cut Down (2000); Chicken (2001); Back Room (2000); Breakfast? (Frühstück?) (2002); Touch (2001); and Take-Out (2001)