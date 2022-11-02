Boys Briefs

Not Available

Reunion of six short films having homosexuality as theme: "The Absolution of Anthony", by Dean Slotar, depicting a 16-year-old boy living with a Catholic grandfather in Bronx; "Smear", by Sam Zalutsky, telling the story of a boy who is in love with a straight friend; "Front Room", by Pierre Yves Clouin, an experimental short showing a gay physical relationship; "Fairy Tale", by David Kittredge, when a man decides to introduce his boyfriend to his homophobic family; "Ferkel" or "Piglets", by Luc Feit, showing an old lady who tries to ruin a sexual encounter; and "Stanley Beloved", by Simon Chung, telling the story of a boy who, before going to study abroad, decides to spend a summer day with his best friend.