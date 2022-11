Not Available

Inspired by the true-life experiences and struggles of an autistic transgender individual who co-wrote, co-produced, and appears in the film, this modern-day fairytale is a truly inclusive film experience created by and starring autistic, neurodivergent, LGBTQ, and multiethnic artists collaborating with entertainment professionals. Produced by Spectrum Laboratory, a nonprofit that creates original works of film, music, and animation with autistic and neurodivergent artists.