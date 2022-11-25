Boys In Wolves' Clothing

Not Available

Sifredy and Roman are twins. Over the last five years they have experienced separately captivity, flight, and crime prevention programmes. Together, they have experienced recklessness, violence, and verdicts. Now they have come of age, their problems continue but they believe the best is yet to come. This film portrays the embodiment of a world that is often rejected, at the edge of society, a place of fears that we do not wish to name, where the damaged lives of young delinquents are hidden away in the shadows behind bars, for fear that they will cause disruption.