1997

Boys Life 2

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

March 6th, 1997

Studio

Stand See

Compilation of four short films about homoerotic situations involving young men. In "Trevor", by Peggy Rajski, a teenager faces homophobia and falls in love for the first time. Tom DeCerchio directed "Nunzio's Second Cousin", telling the story of a gay cop who forces a gay-basher to come to his house and have dinner with his family. In "Alkali, Iowa", by Mark Christopher, a young gay man finds out some of his father's past secrets. And "Must Be the Music", by Nickolas Perry, follows four teenagers looking for love in nightclubs.

Cast

Justin UrichKevin
Milo VentimigliaJason
Vincent D'OnofrioTony Randozza
Eileen BrennanMrs. Randozza
Mary Beth HurtJune Gudmanson
Peter MaloneySenior

