Not Available

Boys Love Gekijouban

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tornado Film

Aoi, a young teacher with striking good looks, has just learned that his newest student Sora is the alluring teen prostitute he once hired. Here the nightmare begins. As the walls of the prestigious academy become a percolating hotbed of sexual intrigue, prostitution and blackmail, other students, including Sora's nerdy roommate and the sinister campus bully, are pulled down the same torrid path of unquenchable desire toward the inevitable moment when obsession turns deadly.

Cast

Atsumi KannoSora Amagami
Yuuki KawakuboIchiyu Muzuki
Kazunori TaniRiku Hanazono
Yoshikazu KotaniKaori Aoi

View Full Cast >

Images