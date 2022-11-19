Boys & Men Healing

Not Available

Boys and Men Healing is a documentary about the impact the sexual abuse of boys has on both the individual and society, and the importance of healing and speaking out for male survivors to end the devastating effects. The film portrays stories of three courageous non-offending men whose arduous healing helped them reclaim their lives—while giving them a powerful voice to speak out, and take bold action toward prevention for other boys. The film includes a support group of men and is testimony to the importance of men finding safe places to support one another and share their stories together.