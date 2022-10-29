Boys of Buenaventura (PG)

Not Available

For best buddies Jonathan, John-Jaime and Presi playing music together is the ultimate pursuit, a dream they hold on to against all odds. But the end of high school marks the beginning of their last summer together. Set in Buenaventura, a rough and tumble port city on the west coast of Colombia, the young men must face the fact that their remarkable talent and drive may not be enough to fulfill their dreams of a musical career. Boys of Buenaventura is a colourful musical tour through that summer of uncertainty, told through the protagonists’ tasty mash-up of classical, salsa, reggaeton, rock and folk music.