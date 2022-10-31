Boys of Summer

Not Available

On a tiny Caribbean island of Curaçao, they take their Little League® Baseball very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Manager Vernon Isabella has sent his Little League All-Stars to the Little League World Series for an unprecedented seven consecutive years. However, in the summer of 2008, the boys are faced with new challenges that could jeopardize their eighth chance at the championship. They must overcome injuries, team bickering and Puerto Rican Little League® players who’ve already matured – some have already started to grow mustaches – in order to do their team, manager, and nation proud.